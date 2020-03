BRIEF-Xtep International Posts FY Revenue Rmb8,182.7 Million

March 18 (Reuters) - Xtep International Holdings Ltd :

* XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD- FY REVENUE RMB8,182.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB6,383.2 MILLION

* XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD- FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB727.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB656.5 MILLION

* XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - RECOMMENDS A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK7.5 CENTS PER SHARE

* XTEP INTERNATIONAL - NOT PRACTICABLE TO PROVIDE QUANTITATIVE ESTIMATE OF POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT THIS TIME