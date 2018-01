Jan 2 (Reuters) - Xtep International Holdings Ltd:

* RESOLVED TO APPLY NOT MORE THAN HK$150 MILLION TO CONDUCT OPEN-MARKET SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER REPURCHASE MANDATE

* BOARD EXPECTS GROUP‘S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE TO TURNAROUND IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)