BRIEF-Xtep International Updates On Operations Amid Outbreak Of Coronavirus

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Xtep International Holdings Ltd :

* OPERATIONAL UPDATE AMID RECENT OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE IN MAINLAND CHINA

* EXPECTS THAT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL ADVERSELY AFFECT GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* XTEP’S BRANDED OFFLINE STORES, IN-HOUSE PRODUCTION FACILITIES & OFFICES PARTIALLY RESUMED OPERATIONS SINCE 10 FEB

* RECOVERY EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* PART OF IN-HOUSE PRODUCTIONS ARE STILL SUFFERING INTERRUPTIONS AS EMPLOYEES ARE UNABLE TO RETURN TO FACTORIES

* EXPECTS INTERRUPTED PRODUCTION LINES AND OFFLINE STORES WILL RESUME NORMAL OPERATIONS BY END FEB