Feb 6 (Reuters) - Xtreme Drilling Corp:

* XTREME - ‍IN Q4, HAD TWO XDR 500 RIGS RELEASE EARLIER THAN EXPECTED FROM WELL, RESULTED IN ABOUT 90 FEWER DAYS THAN ANTICIPATED FOR QUARTER​

* XTREME DRILLING CORP - ‍ANTICIPATES WILL PUT FORWARD SEVEN NOMINEES FOR ELECTION BY SHAREHOLDERS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING​