May 15 (Reuters) - Xunlei Ltd:

* XUNLEI ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $56 MILLION TO $62 MILLION

* XUNLEI - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.0236

* QTRLY TOTAL EARNINGS PER ADS $0.1182