March 14 (Reuters) - Xunlei Ltd:

* XUNLEI ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $81 MILLION TO $85 MILLION

* ‍DILUTED INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN Q4 OF 2017 WAS ABOUT US$0.05

* ‍FOR Q1 2018, XUNLEI ESTIMATES TOTAL REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN US$81 MILLION AND US$85 MILLION​

‍QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE US$82.4 MILLION, AN 128.5% INCREASE FROM CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF LAST YEAR​