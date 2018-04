April 4 (Reuters) - Xunlei Ltd:

* XUNLEI RECEIVES NATIONAL CDN LICENSE FROM CHINESE GOVERNMENT

* SHENZHEN ONETHING TECHNOLOGIES CO RECEIVED A NATIONAL CDN LICENSE FROM CHINESE GOVERNMENT

* UNDER TERMS OF NEW LICENSE, XUNLEI IS QUALIFIED TO OFFER ITS CDN SOLUTIONS TO ENTERPRISES IN ALL PARTS OF CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: