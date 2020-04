April 29 (Reuters) - Xvivo Perfusion AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY MAGNUS NILSSON HANDS OVER BATON TO DAG ANDERSSON AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF XVIVO PERFUSION

* AT SAME TIME MAGNUS NILSSON WILL REMAIN AS SENIOR ADVISOR TO PRIMARILY WORK WITH RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

* DAG ANDERSSON TAKES UP HIS NEW POSITION AS PRESIDENT AND CEO ON JUNE 1, 2020