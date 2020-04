April 9 (Reuters) - Xvivo Perfusion AB:

* STRONG CASH FLOW DESPITE THE INFLUENCE OF COVID-19

* TOTAL NET SALES (INCL. DURABLE GOODS) IN QUARTER AMOUNTED TO SEK 46.5 (47.7) MILLION

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) AMOUNTED TO SEK 7.6 MILLION (3.2) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)