BRIEF-Xvivo Perfusion Updates On Covid-19 Effect On Xvivo Perfusion

March 18 (Reuters) - Xvivo Perfusion AB:

* THE COVID-19 EFFECT ON XVIVO PERFUSION

* XVIVO PERFUSION SEES A DECLINE IN DEMAND FOR TRANSPLANT PRODUCTS DUE TO COVID-19 EPIDEMIC FOR AT LEAST NEXT QUARTER BUT SEES NO LONG-TERM IMPACT ON DEMAND

* PLANNED START OF CLINICAL TRIALS IN EUROPE HAS BEEN DELAYED

* AN ACTION PROGRAM IS NOW BEING IMPLEMENTED TO REDUCE EXPENDITURE

* COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT SALES DURING Q1 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 15 PERCENT LESS THAN LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)