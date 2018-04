April 25 (Reuters) - XXL ASA:

* Q1 EBITDA OF NOK 51 MILLION (NOK 34 MILLION)

* Q1 REVENUE NOK 2.07 BILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 2.16 BILLION)

* INVESTMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF NOK 70-90 MILLION FOR 2018

* AIM FOR 2018 IS 7-9 NEW STORES IN TOTAL

* Q1 EBITDA NOK 51 MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 113 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)