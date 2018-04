April 26 (Reuters) - XXL ASA:

* PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE OWN SHARES

* TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES TO BE ACQUIRED IS OF A VALUE OF AROUND NOK 50 MILLION

* HIGHEST PRICE TO BE PAID PER SHARE WILL BE NOK 90

* SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE ON 27 APRIL 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE UNTIL END OF MAY 2018.