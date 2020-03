March 23 (Reuters) - XXL ASA:

* XXL - TEMPORARY LAYOFFS

* TO GIVE NOTICE OF TEMPORARY LAYOFFS TO AROUND 1,000 STORE EMPLOYEES IN NORWAY,

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSIDER AND IMPLEMENT ADDITIONAL COST REDUCTION MEASURES ACROSS GROUP.

* START CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS IN FINLAND CONCERNING NEED FOR TEMPORARILY LAYOFFS.

* START CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS IN FINLAND CONCERNING NEED FOR TEMPORARILY LAYOFFS.

* WILL CONTINUE TO CONSIDER AND IMPLEMENT ADDITIONAL COST REDUCTION MEASURES ACROSS GROUP.