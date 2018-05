BRIEF-Xylem Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.43

May 1 (Reuters) - Xylem Inc:

* XYLEM REPORTS SEVEN PERCENT ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASE AND STRONG DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN 1ST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q1 REVENUE $1.2 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.19 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.51 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.1 BILLION TO $5.2 BILLION

* ON AN ORGANIC BASIS, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE REVENUE GROWTH IN RANGE OF FOUR TO SIX PERCENT FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.92, REVENUE VIEW $5.16 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.82 TO $2.97 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: