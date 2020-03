March 12 (Reuters) - Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc:

* Y-MABS ANNOUNCES 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS

* Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS, INC - COMPANY HAD APPROXIMATELY $207.1 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019