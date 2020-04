April 24 (Reuters) - Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc:

* Y-MABS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF LAURA J. HAMILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS, INC - CURRENT MEMBER OF BOARD, GREGORY RASKIN, WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD AT END OF HIS CURRENT TERM

* Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS, INC - UPON EXPIRATION OF GREGORY RASKIN'S CURRENT TERM AT ANNUAL MEETING, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE MAINTAINED AT EIGHT DIRECTORS