June 30 (Reuters) - Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc:

* Y-MABS ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF SUBMISSION OF OMBURTAMAB ROLLING BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO THE FDA

* Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS, - EXPECTS TO PRESENT RESULTS OF PHASE 2 STUDIES 101 AND 03-133 LATER THIS YEAR