BRIEF-Y-Mabs Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance Of Biologics License Application For Danyelza(Naxitamab)

June 2 (Reuters) - Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc:

* Y-MABS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTANCE OF BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR DANYELZA™ (NAXITAMAB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF NEUROBLASTOMA FOR PRIORITY REVIEW

* Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS, - FDA SET AN ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 30, 2020, UNDER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT FOR DANYELZA

* Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS - AGENCY INDICATED IN BLA FILING COMMUNICATION LETTER IT IS NOT PLANNING TO HOLD ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING TO DISCUSS APPLICATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: