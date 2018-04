BRIEF-Yadea Group Holdings Updates On Subscriptions Of Wealth Management Products

April 6 (Reuters) - Yadea Group Holdings Ltd:

* FROM 3 JANUARY 2017 TO 2 APRIL 2018 CO’S UNITS SUBSCRIBED FOR BOCOM PRODUCTS WITH A MAXIMUM BALANCE OF RMB617.0 MILLION

* ‍FROM 8 JUNE 2017 TO 5 JANUARY 2018 YADEA SALES AND YADEA GROUP, SUBSCRIBED FOR CMB PRODUCTS WITH MAXIMUM BALANCE OF RMB844.0 MILLION​

* FROM 3 JANUARY 2017 TO 3 APRIL 2018 CO THROUGH UNITS SUBSCRIBED FOR NBCB PRODUCTS WITH MAXIMUM BALANCE OF RMB529.7 MILLION​

* FROM 4 JANUARY 2017 TO 29 MARCH 2018 UNITS SUBSCRIBED FOR CIB PRODUCTS WITH A MAXIMUM BALANCE OF RMB1,140.7 MILLION

* FROM 3 JANUARY 2017 TO 4 APRIL 2018 UNITS SUBSCRIBED FOR ABC PRODUCTS WITH A MAXIMUM BALANCE OF RMB683.5 MILLION

* ‍FROM 4 JAN 2017 TO 29 MARCH 2018, UNITS SUBSCRIBED FOR CITIC PRODUCTS WITH MAXIMUM BALANCE DURING SAID PERIOD OF RMB512.5 MILLION​