May 3 (Reuters) - Yageo Corp

* Says it offered a takeover bid for 46.1 million shares (or no more than 46.1 million shares and no less than 23.1 million shares) of Brightking Holdings Ltd

* Offered purchase price at T$73 per share

* Scheduled period of the tender offer is from 9:00am May 4 to 3:30pm June 21

