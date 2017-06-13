FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
BRIEF-Yahoo completes sale of operating business company to be re-named Altaba
#Market News
June 13, 2017 / 2:19 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Yahoo completes sale of operating business company to be re-named Altaba

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Yahoo! Inc

* Yahoo completes sale of operating business; company to be re-named Altaba and register as investment company

* Company's common stock will continue to trade on nasdaq global select market under ticker symbol "YHOO" through June 16, 2017

* Beginning on June 19, 2017, shares of common stock of altaba Inc. will begin trading under ticker symbol "AABA"

* Upon deal closing, ‍Thomas J. Mcinerney became co's Chief Executive Officer, Alexi A. Wellman became its Chief Financial and Accounting Officer

* Upon deal closing, David Filo, Eddy Hartenstein, Richard Hill, Marissa Mayer, Jane Shaw, Jeffrey Smith, Maynard Webb Jr. resigned from board ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

