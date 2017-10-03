BRIEF-Yahoo provides notice to additional users affected by 2013 data theft

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc
* Yahoo provides notice to additional users affected by previously disclosed 2013 data theft
* Yahoo says now believes, following investigation with assistance of outside forensic experts, that all Yahoo user accounts were affected by Aug 2013 theft
* Yahoo - investigation indicates user account information that was stolen did not include passwords in clear text, payment card data, bank account information
* Yahoo - "while this is not a new security issue, Yahoo is sending email notifications to additional affected user accounts"