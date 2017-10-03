FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yahoo provides notice to additional users affected by 2013 data theft
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Yahoo provides notice to additional users affected by 2013 data theft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc

* Yahoo provides notice to additional users affected by previously disclosed 2013 data theft

* Yahoo says now believes, following investigation with assistance of outside forensic experts, that all Yahoo user accounts were affected by Aug 2013 theft​

* Yahoo - ‍investigation indicates user account information that was stolen did not include passwords in clear text, payment card data, bank account information​

* Yahoo - “‍while this is not a new security issue, Yahoo is sending email notifications to additional affected user accounts​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.