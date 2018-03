March 12 (Reuters) - YAKIRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT :

* YAKIRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SENDS LETTER TO BOARD OF SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS

* YAKIRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS‍ SAFEGUARD NEEDS NEW SENIOR MANAGEMENT ​

* YAKIRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS HOLDS ABOUT 2.5 PERCENT OF OUTSTANDING SAFEGUARD SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: