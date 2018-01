Jan 23 (Reuters) - NIKKEI:

* YAMADA DENKI‘S PRETAX PROFIT SEEN TO DECLINE 11 PERCENT TO 48 BILLION YEN FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31- NIKKEI‍​

* YAMADA DENKI CO LTD 9-MONTH SALES SEEN RISING 2 PERCENT TO AROUND 1.18 TRILLION YEN - NIKKEI‍​

* YAMADA DENKI 9-MNTH GROSS PROFIT MARGIN SEEN DECLINING 1 PERCENTAGE POINT TO ABOUT 29% - NIKKEI Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2mYkU51) Further company coverage: