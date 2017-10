Oct 23 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Yamada Denki’s pretax profit apparently fell about 10% on the year in the April-September term - Nikkei‍​

* Yamada Denki's sales are believed to have risen up 2 percent to around 780 billion yen in April-September term - Nikkei