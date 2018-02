Feb 1 (Reuters) - Yamae Hisano Co Ltd

* Says it acquired 51 percent stake in a Kumamoto-based construction firm on Jan. 31, at an undisclosed price

* Says it acquired 51.1 percent stake in a Tokyo-based firm TATSUMI on Feb. 1, at an undisclosed price

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/rJpe3q; goo.gl/Ns3Qso

