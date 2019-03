BRIEF-Yamana Gold, Glencore And Goldcorp Enter Agreement For Integration Of Agua Rica And Alumbrera

March 7 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc:

* YAMANA GOLD, GLENCORE AND GOLDCORP ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR THE INTEGRATION OF AGUA RICA AND ALUMBRERA

* YAMANA GOLD- AGUA RICA PROJECT TO BE DEVELOPED AND OPERATED USING EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE AND FACILITIES OF MINERA ALUMBRERA LIMITED IN ARGENTINA

* IS EXPECTED THAT A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR INTEGRATED PROJECT WILL BE COMPLETED IN 2019

* PARTIES HAVE ESTABLISHED A TECHNICAL COMMITTEE TO DIRECT REVIEW AND EVALUATION OF INTEGRATED PROJECT

* FULL FEASIBILITY STUDY WITH UPDATED MINERAL RESERVE, PRODUCTION AND PROJECT COST ESTIMATES WILL BE COMPLETED BY 2020

* YAMANA GOLD - PARTIES WORKING TOGETHER WITH KEY GOVERNMENT STAKEHOLDERS TO SUPPORT PATH FORWARD FOR EVALUATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF INTEGRATED PROJECT

* YAMANA GOLD- IN RESPECT OF CONTRIBUTION OF PARTIES, CO WILL CONTRIBUTE CURRENT 100% INTEREST IN AGUA RICA PROJECT & ITS 12.5% INTEREST IN ALUMBRERA

* YAMANA GOLD - AGREEMENT REACHED WITH CATAMARCA MINERA Y ENERGÉTICA SOCIEDAD DEL ESTADO, IN RESPECT TO CAMYEN’S PARTICIPATION IN INTEGRATED PROJECT

* YAMANA GOLD- IN RESPECT OF CONTRIBUTION OF PARTIES , GLENCORE AND GOLDCORP WILL CONTRIBUTE THEIR RESPECTIVE 50% AND 37.5% INTERESTS IN ALUMBRERA

* YAMANA GOLD- INTEGRATION TRANSACTION STRUCTURE WILL BE DETERMINED BASED ON FINAL CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PLAN, WHICH MAY INCLUDE A GOING PUBLIC TRANSACTION

* YAMANA GOLD -INTEGRATION TRANSACTION STRUCTURE MAY INCLUDE COMPLETING A BUSINESS TRANSACTION OR MONETIZATION EVENT INVOLVING ONE OR MORE THIRD PARTIES

* YAMANA GOLD -OWNERSHIP OF PARTIES UPON CONSUMMATION OF AGUA RICA PROJECT INTEGRATION STRUCTURE WILL BE, YAMANA 56.25% , GLENCORE 25% , GOLDCORP 18.75%