BRIEF-Yamana Gold ‍preliminary Q4 Total Gold Production 259,000 Oz​

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc:

* YAMANA GOLD PROVIDES PRELIMINARY 2017 OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND AN UPDATE ON CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES AT CERRO MORO

* YAMANA GOLD INC - ‍PRELIMINARY Q4 TOTAL GOLD PRODUCTION 259,000 OZ​

* YAMANA GOLD INC - ‍PRELIMINARY Q4 TOTAL SILVER PRODUCTION 1.2 MILLION OZ

* YAMANA GOLD INC - ‍PRELIMINARY Q4 TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 34.0 MILLION LBS

* YAMANA GOLD INC - EXPECTING TO ACCOUNT FOR PRODUCTION FROM CERRO MORO AS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BEFORE MID-YEAR​

* YAMANA GOLD INC - ‍ NEARLY ALL OF 2018 PRODUCTION CONTRIBUTION FROM CERRO MORO IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE TO CASH FLOW​

* YAMANA GOLD - ‍ENTERED INTO A COPPER ADVANCED SALES PROGRAM PURSUANT TO WHICH CO WILL RECEIVE $125.0 MILLION ON JAN 12, 2018

* YAMANA GOLD- PROGRAM PURSUANT TO WHICH CO TO RECEIVE $125.0 MILLION IS IN EXCHANGE FOR ABOUT 40.3 MILLION POUNDS OF COPPER TO BE DELIVERED IN H2 2018, H1 2019​

* YAMANA GOLD SEES PROCEEDS OF COPPER ADVANCED SALES PROGRAM TO ALSO HAVE BENEFIT OF SAVINGS IN INTEREST THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN PAYABLE ON CREDIT FACILITY​