BRIEF-Yamana Gold Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.17

May 2 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc:

* YAMANA GOLD ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS, START UP AT CERRO MORO AND AN UPDATE ON THE PLAN FOR SELECT DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES AT CHAPADA

* COMPANY REITERATES PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE PER OUNCE $1,328 VERSUS. $1,220

* QTRLY REVENUE (INCLUDING BRIO GOLD ON A 100% BASIS) $449.7 MILLION VERSUS $403.5 MILLION

* QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED SILVER PRICE PER OUNCE $16.93 VERSUS. $17.29

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.17

* QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED COPPER PRICE PER POUND $3.13 VERSUS. $2.57

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCED OF 248,088 OUNCES VERSUS 257,533 OUNCES REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY SILVER PRODUCED OF 899,261 OUNCES VERSUS 960,820 OUNCES