#Market News
July 7, 2017 / 5:11 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Yamato Holdings expected to report operating loss of around 7 bln yen for three months through June - Nikkei

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Yamato Holdings is expected to report an operating loss of around 7 billion yen ($61.4 million) for the three months through June - Nikkei

* For the full year through March 2018, Yamato Holdings' operating profit is seen shrinking 14% but staying in the black, at 30 billion yen - Nikkei

* Yamato Holdings Co Ltd's operating revenue for three months through June looks to have risen by about 3% to around 350 billion yen - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2sVrI3D) Further company coverage:

