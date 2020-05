May 27 (Reuters) - Yanan Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SIGN AGREEMENT TO BUY WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS ASSETS FOR 800 MILLION YUAN ($111.64 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2B7v8Ki Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1660 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)