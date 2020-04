BRIEF-Yancoal Australia Posts Qtrly Saleable Coal Production Of 13.3Mt

April 20 (Reuters) - Yancoal Australia Ltd:

* QTRLY 13.3MT SALEABLE COAL PRODUCTION, UP 2% FROM 1Q 2019

* OUTLOOK FOR THERMAL COAL DEMAND AND PRICING OVER REMAINDER OF 2020 IS INCREASINGLY UNCERTAIN

* QTRLY 16.0MT ROM COAL PRODUCTION, DOWN 8% FROM 1Q 2019

* ALL MINES CONTINUE TO OPERATE WITH NO MATERIAL PRODUCTION IMPACT SO FAR

* WILL BE INCIDENTAL OPERATING COSTS INCURRED RESPONDING TO PANDEMIC

* AT DEC 31, 2019, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $962 MILLION, AND UNDRAWN DEBT FACILITIES

