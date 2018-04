BRIEF-Yandex Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

April 25 (Reuters) - Yandex NV:

* YANDEX ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE RUB 26.6 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW RUB 25.98 BILLION

* YANDEX - QTRLY NET INCOME OF RUB 1.9 BILLION ($32.3 MILLION), UP 126% COMPARED WITH Q1 2017

* SAYS REVENUES $464.0 MILLION, UP 29% COMPARED WITH Q1 2017

* REVENUES OF RUB 26.6 BILLION ($464.0 MILLION), UP 29% COMPARED WITH Q1 2017

* YANDEX - QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF RUB 4.0 BILLION ($70.0 MILLION), UP 7% COMPARED WITH Q1 2017

* YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10

* YANDEX - CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017

* YANDEX - CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017

* YANDEX - EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017