BRIEF-Yangarra Says Q4 Production Estimated At 6,700 BOE/D

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Yangarra Resources Ltd:

* YANGARRA PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* YANGARRA RESOURCES LTD - PRODUCTION FOR 2017 AVERAGED ABOUT 5,750 BOE/D, 91% INCREASE ON A PRODUCTION PER SHARE BASIS

* YANGARRA RESOURCES LTD - Q4 CAPITAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $30 MILLION

* YANGARRA RESOURCES LTD - ‍Q4 CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE $15 MILLION RESULTING IN YEAR-END NET DEBT OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MILLION​

* YANGARRA RESOURCES LTD - DECEMBER 2017 PRODUCTION AVERAGED ABOUT 7,500 BOE/D (62% LIQUIDS) WITH Q4 PRODUCTION ESTIMATED AT 6,700 BOE/D

* YANGARRA RESOURCES LTD - ‍COMPANY‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INITIAL CAPITAL BUDGET OF $90 MILLION FOR 2018​

* YANGARRA RESOURCES LTD - CAPITAL BUDGET IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CO‘S ANNUAL 2018 PRODUCTION TO 9,000 - 10,000 BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: