March 8 (Reuters) - Yangarra Resources Ltd:

* YANGARRA ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍PRODUCTION OF 6,721 BOE/D (58% LIQUIDS), AN INCREASE OF 109% FROM Q4 OF 2016​

* QTRLY ‍FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE - DILUTED $0.20​

* QTRLY ‍OIL AND GAS SALES WERE $25.2 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: