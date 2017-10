Oct 13 (Reuters) - Yango Group Co Ltd

* Says it sees 9-month net profit up 50-60 percent y/y at 545.2-581.5 million yuan ($82.77-88.28 million)

* Says it wins two land sites for a combined 2.1 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ibwaeV; bit.ly/2yfTyhI

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5872 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)