Feb 9 (Reuters) - Yangtze River Development Ltd:

* YANGTZE RIVER DEVELOPMENT LTD - EFFECTIVE FEB 8, CO FILED AMENDMENT TO CHANGE NAME OF CO TO YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS LIMITED

* YANGTZE RIVER DEVELOPMENT SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH NAME CHANGE, HAS APPLIED FOR NEW TRADING SYMBOL FOR CO'S S COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING Source text : (bit.ly/2nWefHZ) Further company coverage: