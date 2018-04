April 24 (Reuters) - Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd :

* YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS - SUBMITS LETTER TO U.S. SEC SAYING CO AT THIS TIME NOT PROCEEDING WITH SPIN-OFF INVOLVING YANGTZE RIVER BLOCKCHAIN LOGISTICS

* YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS SAYS WILL NOT PROCEED WITH SPIN-OFF INVOLVING YANGTZE RIVER BLOCKCHAIN LOGISTICS DUE TO POTENTIAL COSTS - SEC FILING