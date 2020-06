June 29 (Reuters) - Yangtzekiang Garment Ltd:

* LOSS FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE HK$51 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$22.1 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$656.2 MILLION VERSUS HK$717.6 MILLION

* YANGTZEKIANG GARMENT EXPECTS COVID-19 TO FURTHER DETERIORATE RESULTS IN COMING YEAR