a month ago
July 13, 2017 / 10:55 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Yanlord Land and Perennial Leads Consortium to acquire 33.5 pct stake in United Engineers

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Yanlord Land Group Ltd:

* Perennial Leads Consortium with Yanlord to acquire 33.5 pct stake in United Engineers and up to 29.9 pct stake in WBL Corp

* Deal for ‍S$729.7 million​

* ‍mandatory conditional cash offer triggered for uel ordinary shares at an offer price of S$2.60 for each UEL ordinary offer share​

* ‍Mandatory unconditional cash offer triggered for UEL preference shares at an offer price of S$2.60 for each UEL preference offer share​

* ‍Possible mandatory unconditional cash offer for WBL ordinary shares at an offer price of S$2.07 for each WBL offer share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

