April 19 (Reuters) - Yanlord Land Group Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES WILL BE ISSUING AN ADDITIONAL US$50 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.75 PER CENT. SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES ARE US$345.6 MILLION

* TOTAL ISSUE SIZE OF UPSIZED NOTES IS US$350 MILLION