Dec 11 (Reuters) - Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Co Ltd :

* SAYS CHAIRMAN SUN LIQIANG RESIGNS DUE TO PERSONAL REASONS

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY 80 PERCENT STAKE IN AUSTRALIA'S KILIKANOON ESTATE PTY FOR A$20.6 MILLION ($15.50 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2B9jvkg; bit.ly/2B0KcHj Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3293 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)