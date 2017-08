Aug 9 (Reuters) - Yantai China Pet Foods Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 386.5 million yuan ($57.74 million) in initial Shenzhen share offering at 15.46 yuanper share

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2un8b1A

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6935 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)