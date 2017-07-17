BRIEF-Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals plans acquisition via cash, share issue

July 17 (Reuters) - Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Co Ltd

* Says to acquire electronic research and development firm valued at about 1.6 billion yuan ($236.46 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 743.0 million yuan in share private placement to fund acquisition, projects and repay bank loans

* Says share resumed trading on July 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2thg9sz; bit.ly/2utPhVg

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7665 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)