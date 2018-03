March 28 (Reuters) - Yantai North Andre Juice Co Ltd :

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB96 MILLION VERSUS RMB121.7 MILLION

* BOARD PROPOSES A FINAL DIVIDEND OF ABOUT RMB0.10 PER SHARE

* FY TURNOVER RMB901.0 MILLION VERSUS RMB875.2 MILLION