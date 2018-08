BRIEF-Yanzhou Coal Mining Says Yancoal Australia Entered Coal Sale & Purchase Agreements With Glencore, Sojitz

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd:

* YANCOAL AUSTRALIA & GLENCORE ENTERED INTO COAL PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO GOVERN PURCHASE OF COAL BY YANCOAL AUSTRALIA FROM GLENCORE

* MAXIMUM ANNUAL TRANSACTION AMOUNT TO BE PAID BY YANCOAL AUSTRALIA FOR 3 YEARS ENDING 31 DEC 2020 TO NOT EXCEED $350 MILLION PER YEAR

* YANCOAL AUSTRALIA & SOJITZ CORP ENTER COAL SALES AGREEMENT TO GOVERN SALES OF COAL BY YANCOAL AUSTRALIA GROUP TO SOJITZ GROUP

* MAXIMUM TRANSACTION AMOUNT YANCOAL AUSTRALIA WILL GET FROM SOJITZ FOR 3 YEARS ENDING 31 DEC 2020 TO NOT EXCEED $100 MILLION PER YEAR