Oct 10 (Reuters) - YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI AS:

* SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT FOR $1.35 BILLION ‍​

* LOAN AGREEMENT IS CONSISTING OF A 367-DAY AND A 2 YEAR 1 DAY TRANCHE

* ALL-IN COST WILL BE LIBOR + 135 BPS AND EURIBOR + 125 BPS FOR THE 367 TRANCHE

* LIBOR + 220 BPS AND EURIBOR + 210 BPS FOR THE 2 YEAR AND 1 DAY TRANCHE

