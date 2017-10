Sept 22 (Reuters) - YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI AS:

* SELLS NON-PERFORMING LOANS OF 307.0 MILLION LIRA FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 17.7 MILLION LIRA TO HAYAT VARLIK YONETIM AND EMIR VARLIK YONETIM ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)