April 26 (Reuters) - YAPI KREDI:

* DECIDES TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL TO 8.45 BILLION LIRA FROM 4.35 BILLION LIRA THROUGH RIGHTS ISSUES

* FUNDS TO BE ACQUIRED WILL BE USED IN DEVELOPING CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO IN SMALL SIZED CREDITS SEGMENT

* FUNDS TO BE USED FOR MEETING THE DEMAND OF DIGITAL BANKING ACTIVITIES AND DEVELOPING NEW DIGITAL BANKING PRODUCTS