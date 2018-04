April 26 (Reuters) - YAPI KREDI:

* TO SELL NON-PERFORMING LOANS AMOUNTING IN AGGREGATE TO 500.8 MILLION LIRA AS OF 28.02.2018

* TO SELL NON-PERFORMING LOANS TO SUMER VARLIK, HAYAT VARLIK, DESTEK VARLIK FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF 28.2 MILLION LIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)